Bruce Wayne Crick Sr.

Mr. Crick, age 64, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 18, 2017 at his residence.

Bruce was the son of the late Paul Edward and Peggy Lucille Bess Crick and is survived by his daughters, Karen (Jeremy Hedges) Crick, of Fairview, Dana Carbajal, of Madison; a son, Wayne (Allison) Crick, Jr., of Hermitage; grandchildren, Skylar, Jaxon and Brody Hedges, Layla and Aiden Crick, Jeremiah and Nikolas Crick and Giovani Carbajal; sister, Phyllis (Nickey) Baggett, of Lebanon; brothers, Tony (Andi) Crick, of Gallatin, Randy Crick, of Nashville, Michael Crick, of Nashville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.