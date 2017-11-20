Charles Thomas ‘Tommy’ Reeder

Mr. Reeder was born May 26, 1951 in Wilson County, son of the late J.L. Reeder and Lena Sorrells Reeder.

He departed this life Saturday evening, Nov. 18, 2017 at the age of 66.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William Edward "Billy" Reeder; and brother-in-law, Joe Hayes.

Survivors include his six siblings, Virginia (Tommy Lowe) Curtis, Betty (Sam) Swindell, Nancy Hayes, Carolyn (Gary) Rice, Fred (Edwina) Reeder, Linda George; sister-in-law, Patsy Reeder; along with many nieces, nephews and several cousins.

Tommy was a truck driver, heavy equipment operator and he trained and showed horses.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

