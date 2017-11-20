Mary Louise Green

Mrs. Green was born March 10, 1941 in DeKalb County the daughter of the late Dink Batey and Goldie Bandy Batey and departed this life Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2017 at the age of 76.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Robinson; brothers Billy, Don and Terry Batey; and a sister, Peggy McClanahan.

Mary is survived by her son, Scotty Robinson, of Hartsville; sisters, Darlene Batey, of Lebanon, Margie (Rick) Fritsch, of St. Louis, Missouri; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

