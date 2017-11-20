logo

Obituary

Mary Louise Green

Staff Reports • Today at 1:39 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Green are Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Donald Owens officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow in Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

Mrs. Green was born March 10, 1941 in DeKalb County the daughter of the late Dink Batey and Goldie Bandy Batey and departed this life Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2017 at the age of 76.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Robinson; brothers Billy, Don and Terry Batey; and a sister, Peggy McClanahan.

Mary is survived by her son, Scotty Robinson, of Hartsville; sisters, Darlene Batey, of Lebanon, Margie (Rick) Fritsch, of St. Louis, Missouri; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

