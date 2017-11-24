Obituary: Robert Lewis Wilkerson

Mr. Wilkerson, 73, formerly of the Tuckers Crossroads Community, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, 2017 in Sumterville, Fla. Born July 18, 1944 in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Lewis and Annie Ray Stephens Wilkerson. Mr. Wilkerson was a resident of Florida for the past 49 years. He was a professional truck driver. He attended Tuckers Cross Roads School and Lebanon High School and was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Jimmy Dale Davis.

He is survived by children, Jackie Lewis Wilkerson and Scott Allen Wilkerson both of Cookeville, Jeffery (Karen) Lester Wilkerson, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tyler, Rose Mary and Katlin Wilkerson; sister, Shirley Ann Wilkerson Davis; nephew, Gregory Dale Davis; longtime friends, Jackie and June Crawford and Jon and Kim Sanders and their son, Luke all of Lebanon.

