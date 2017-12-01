Danny ‘Bud’ Ray Martin

Bud Martin passed away Nov. 30, 2017 at age 67.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Martin; children, Shellie (Gresh Tuggle) Martin, Joshua (Heather) Martin, Robert Martin; grandchildren, Jazmen Martin, Adam Martin, Dru Martin, Jacob Martin, Alex Martin, and siblings, twin Donna Walker, Darlene Hawkins and Debbie Houser.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Hope Martin.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

