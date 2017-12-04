Alice Marie Presley passed away Dec. 2, 2017 at age 70.

Ms. Presley worked for Remay. She loved to quilt, sew and help people.

She is survived by her son, Trenton (Angela) Presley; granddaughter, Summer Marie Presley; great-granddaughter, Bristol Marie Williams; sister, Peggy Harris; and brother, Cecil Hargis.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cora Hargis; father, James Hargis; and brother, Billy Ray Hargis.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

