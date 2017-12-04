Jan Alan Hopper

Mr. Hopper, age 81, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

He was born in Corbin, Kentucky, the son of the late Odson Beckham and Mary Lee Hopper.

He is survived by his children, Diana Kay (George) Boque, Alan Beckham (Melinda) Hopper; grandchildren, Stephanie Renee Hix, John William (Kristi) Cardwell, Alan Beckham (Fallon) Hopper Jr., Henry Odson Hopper, Evan Andrew Hopper; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his adopted son, Alan Stephen Hopper in 2000.

He served in the Army, Air Force and Navy. He attended Western Kentucky University and became a certified public accountant. His accounting firm operated until his retirement in 1998. He was a Mason and a Shriner from 1965-90.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.