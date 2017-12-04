Julia Dean LaFevor

Mrs. LaFevor, age 83, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Athalene Starnes; and husband, Halbert Ray LaFevor.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie (David) Wright; son, John (Teresa) LaFevor; grandchildren, Jordan (Rebeka) Wright, Brendan (Katherine) Wright, Claire LaFevor; step-granddaughter, Angela (James) Hill; and other loving family members.

Mrs. LaFevor was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and a retired speech and hearing pathologist with the Lebanon Special School District. She was a member of the Wilson County Retired Teachers Association and ADK Sorority.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Pavilion staff for their love and care.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

