Lucile Lane Powell

Mrs. Powell, age 95, of the Suggs Creek community near Mt. Juliet, passed away Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Born in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Bertha Eakes Lane. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Center Chapel Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Nathan Powell; son-in-law, Richard VanDyke; three sisters: Mildred Rochelle, Dana Helton Linda Maxey; and two brothers, Earl and Raymond Lane.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James Wesley Powell; two children, Nannette Powell VanDyke, Troy (Ronie) Powell; sister, Jean Hammers; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Powell; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ at 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

