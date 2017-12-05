George Edward Wheeler

Mr. Wheeler, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away, Sunday evening, Dec. 3, 2017 at Lebanon Health & Rehabilitation.

He is survived by his wife, Libby Wheeler, of Lebanon; two sons, Daniel (Amy) Wheeler, of Tampa, Florida, Mark (Deanna) Wheeler, of Glen Carbon, Illinois; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Jacob and Cole Wheeler; brother, David (Lynn) Wheeler, of Brookville, Indiana; and sister, Carol Ann (Daniel) Spahn, of Hingham, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartsville United Methodist Church at 224 River St. in Hartsville and to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center’s Homebound Meal Program at 670 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc. at 337 McMurry Blvd. E. in Hartsville, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.