Mr. Pierce, age 87, of Lebanon and formerly of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at the Quality Rehab and Healthcare Center in Lebanon.

Tommy was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a retired barber who owned and operated Palace Barber Shop in Rockwood for 37-plus years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 8 in Winter Haven, Florida. “Prune” was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who ever met him along life’s journey. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Frankly and Maude Wilson Pierce.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mayme Pierce; children, Thomas William Pierce, Amy Pierce (Glenn) Koch, Beverly Pierce (John) Freshour; stepchildren, Yvonne Bumbalough, Cheryl (Tim) Conner; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; one step- great-great-grandchild; and many lifelong friends in the Rockwood community.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy “Prune” Pierce.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.