Quenessa Corder

Visitation for Mrs. Corder will be Friday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Corona First Baptist Church at 2703 Harkreader Road in Mt. Juliet. She will lie in repose from 5-6 p.m. at the church. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at noon at Green Hill Church at 13251 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet with family visitation from 11 a.m. until noon at the church.