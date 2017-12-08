David F. Gibbs

David Gibbs passed away on December 7, 2017 at age 72.

Mr. Gibbs is survived by his wife, Diane Hall Gibbs; children, Jason (Heather) Gibbs, Nathan (Melissa) Gibbs, David F. (Deanna) Gibbs Jr., Lisa (Todd) Creek; grandchildren, Mitchell Gibbs, Ashley (Austin) Ing, Austin Hooven, Isabelle Gibbs, Knox Gibbs, Foster Gibbs, Charlotte Gibbs; and siblings, Elton Self and Ethelda Hillsman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Avis Bailey and Ernest Gibbs.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

