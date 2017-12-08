John Thomas ‘Johnny’ Knowles

Mr. Knowles, age 59, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 7, 2017.

A Wilson County native, he was born Nov. 15, 1958 to Thomas Lee “Tommy” Knowles and the late Sarah Margaret Massey “Peggy” Knowles. He was a 1977 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lebanon Jaycees, American Antique Car Association and the Lebanon Masonic Lodge. He served on the Lebanon City Council and Wilson County Fair Board Executive Committee. He was a Wilson County historian and was a guest columnist for the Wilson Post for several years. He owned and operated A1 Knowles Bonding Co. for more than 32 years.

He is survived by his three children, John Lee (Leigh) Knowles, Stewart (Madelyn) Knowles, Rebecca Knowles (Mark) Fallin; three grandchildren, Mylee Mae, Thomas Daniel, Reese Olivia Knowles; father, Thomas Lee “Tommy” Knowles; two sisters, LeAnne (Steve) Wood, Candace (Mark) Dodson; and several nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be Kendall Dodson, Chuck, Luke, Andy and Noah Stewart, Jay White, Randy Ballard and Larry Oakley. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilson County Fair Board Executive Committee and members, AACA Middle Tennessee regional members, officers of the Sumner County Fair, Al Menah Shrine Clowns, 1977 graduates of Lebanon High School, Kevin Harvey, Marc Humes, Derrick Knowles, Steven Wood, Thomas Knowles, Mike Sircy, Joe Murphy, Clint Martin and Vicki Odum.

Special thanks goes to Dr. Roger McKinney and the staff of Quality Center.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

