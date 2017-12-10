Kenneth Earl Cunningham

Mr. Cunningham, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 8, 2017.

He was raised in the Norene community of Wilson County, the son of the late Troy and Ludie Turner Cunningham. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Cumberland University and Middle Tennessee State University. A U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed at Fort Knox during the Korean War. He was a nursing assistant at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center and, after retiring, worked for John Freeman delivering auto parts. He was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Myra Jarrell Cunningham; sister, Evelyn Lannom; two nieces, Vicky (Terry) Trice, Claudia (Tommy) McGee; nephew, Mark (Angie) Lannom; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.