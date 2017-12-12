Leona Simms Sullivan

Mrs. Sullivan, age 91, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, a Lebanon High School graduate and Andrew Jackson University. She was financial secretary of Gladeville Baptist Church for 10 years. She had 28 years of Sunday school perfect attendance.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ashley Sullivan of 67 years; parents, Tom and Ruby Simms; brother, Thomas Simms; and sister, Ruby Odell Simms.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Faye (Richard) Miller; son, Thomas Ashley Sullivan; granddaughter, Jennifer (Jesse) Meeks; grandson, Alan Miller; great-granddaughters, Kayce and Kayla Scott and Kaitlynn Miller; great-grandsons, Bryson and Charles Lee Miller; and step-great-grandchildren, Brittney and Colton Meeks.

Active pallbearers will be Thomas Carney, Wayne Hardy, Wayne Hall, Tommy Barber, Dennis Beadles, Michael Henderson, Jeff Sullivan and Doug Sheperd. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Simms, Donald Simms, David Simms, Dennis Simms, Val Kelley, Claude Jordan, James Howard Jordan, the Sunshine Sunday school class, Jerry Midgett, Jesse Meeks, Howard Riggan and Nick McCracken.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

