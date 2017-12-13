Doris Ann Crips Robinson

Mrs. Robinson, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at Quality Care.

Born Feb. 9, 1939 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late John George Crips and Mildred Bingham Crips. She had worked at Walmart and Texas Boot. She was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Wayne Robinson.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul D. Robinson; three children, Pamela Faye (John Lee) Thompson, Beth (Timothy Burns) Robinson, John Paul (Alicia) Robinson; five grandchildren, Brandi (Daniel) Harp, Matthew (Alicia) Robinson, Paige (Jeffrey) Musser, Faith Robinson, Tiffany (Dallas) Garrett; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope United Methodist Church.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

