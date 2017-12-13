Troy Beasley

Mr. Beasley, age 50, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at his residence.

Survivors include his mother, Australia Beasley; son, Jordan Beasley; devoted sister, Yolanda (Gregory) Clark; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carr-Hellum Funeral Home at 129 Foxall St. in Hartsville, 615-374-3124.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.