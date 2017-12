Mrs. Swindell, 87, passed away Dec. 14, 2017. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Church and a golf enthusiast.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David “Billy” Swindell; parents, Willie and Effie Grisham Farmer, and six siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Kelly Swindell Harris and Stacy Swindell; grandchildren, Billy Wayne Harris and Layce Booker; and sister Mary Ethel Bruce.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.