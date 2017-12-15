Obituary: Cheyenne White

Miss White, 65, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born May 26, 1952 in Wilson County. She is the daughter of the late Carroll and Frances Ashworth White. She was a member of Fairview Church where she was a children’s ministry volunteer. She was also very active with the Girl Scouts. She worked for the Lebanon Special School District in the cafeteria at Byars-Dowdy Elementary School.

She is survived by cousins, Medina Jenkins and Tommy Knowles and a special friend, Martha Sacco.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.