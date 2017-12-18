Bill Shaw Sr.

Mr. Shaw, age 76, of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday evening, Dec. 15, 2017 at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1941 to his parents, the late Kyle Lee and Mary Irene Robinson Shaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Shaw; and one brother, Bob Shaw.

Brother Bill was a longtime pastor, police officer and fireman who worked at Tenneco and was a member of the Dillon Street Baptist Church, the Alexandria Masonic Lodge No. 175 and a former member of the Alexandria Lions Club. He had such a passion for preaching the gospel and leading people to the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Shaw, of Smithville; son, Billy Shaw Jr. and wife, Ann Shaw, of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Shaw, Ethan Shaw and fiancé, Rachel Batchelor, Dylan Shaw, all of Cookeville, Macie Shaw of Bethpage; five step-grandchildren, Ryan, Riley, Ellie, Erin and Millie O'Boyle, all of Murfreesboro; one great-grandson, Carson Shaw; two brothers, Don (Margie) Shaw, of Dandridge, Stanley (Tina) Shaw, of Jefferson City; sister-in-law, Judy Shaw, of Jefferson City; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Outreach Baptist Church building fund in memory of Brother Bill.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

