Jimmy Lee Williams

Jimmy Williams passed away Dec. 16, 2017 at age 65.

Pallbearers will be Duane Watson, Randy Leach, Chase Fakes, Christian Fakes, Gavin Sellars, Storm Sellars, Luke Sellars, Rodney Taylor and Jade Sellars.

Mr. Williams was a pipefitter with Perma Pipe.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Danny) Sellars; nieces, Candie (Timmy) Wells, Tracy Williams; nephews, Scott (Gina) Fakes, Shane (Christina) Williams, Judd (Becky) Sellars, Jade (Melanie) Sellars; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reece and Louise Mitchell Williams; and brothers Michael Wayne Williams and Reece Williams.

The family extends a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and Quality Care.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

