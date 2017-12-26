Alfred John D’Andria Sr.

Alfred D’Andria passed away Dec. 23, 2017 at age 71.

Pallbearers will be Alfred J. D’Andria Jr., John Hamilton, Rodney O. Smith, Louis J. Wills II, Rodney O. Smith II, John Thomas Hamilton, Edward D’Andria and Frank Hile.

Mr. D’Andria was preceded in death by his parents and by his loving wife of 41 years, Evelyn Mary D’Andria.

He is survived by his four children, Tina Marie (John) Hamilton, Mary Ann (Rodney) Smith, John Rocco (Allison) D’Andria, Alfred John (Whitney) D’Andria Jr.; grandchildren, who adored their grandfather, Louis Jefferson (Viorica) Wills, Julia Marie Hamilton, John Thomas Hamilton, Rodney O’Ryan Smith II, Devin D’Andria Smith, Evie Clare D’Andria, Avery Marie D’Andria, Jake Rocco D’Andria, Hudson Crew D’Andria, Asher Cannon D’Andria; brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. D’Andria was born Dec. 23, 1946 to the late John Rocco D’Andria and Alma Annetta D’Andria in Whitestone Queens, New York. After graduating from Wellington C. Mepham High School in North Bellmore, New York, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served six years during the Vietnam War. He earned a first-degree black belt while stationed in Japan. He began to work for American Airlines and retired after 30-plus years of service. Alfred was an avid outdoorsman, since he was a young boy, who loved hunting and fishing all over the United States and Canada. He owned and operated North Lebanon Deer Processing for 15 years and generously donated hundreds of pounds of meat to Hunters for the Hungry. He was treasured by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Leora Horn, and Alive Hospice.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

