Allen C. Smith

Mr. Smith, age 74, of the Tuckers Crossroads community of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 25, 2017, at 11:59 a.m. from complications of open heart surgery Dec. 18 at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Charles Fisher Smith Sr. and Sarah Frances Shearon Smith. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended David Lipscomb University and Cumberland University. He attended the Crossroads Fellowship. He worked more than 40 years in the livestock business at Wilson County Livestock and Smith County Commission Co. The past eight years, he was a licensed contractor and did subcontract work. He was an avid horseman and a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Lebanon, Statesville and Smith County Saddle Clubs and the Wilson County Cattleman’s Association.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Darlene Pruitte Smith; two children, Robert A. (Bambi) Smith, Angela C. (Chris Flatt) Smith; sister, Frances Smith Dickie; brother, Charles F. Smith Jr.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and mother of his children, Brenda (Sam) Nester.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.