Carlos Milton Johnson

Mr. Johnson was born Sept. 2, 1965 in Lebanon and passed away Dec. 19, 2017. He is the son of the late Stanton and Jean Davenport Johnson. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Smith; and an infant brother, Robert Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister, Melissa (Rusty) Sweeton; brothers, Mike (Kathy) Johnson, Charles (Sharon) Johnson; brother-in-law, A.J. Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Lebanon High School in the class of 1983 and received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Middle Tennessee State University in 1990. He spent more than 18 years as a senior producer at WSMV Channel 4 television in Nashville, where he received several Emmy awards for his excellence in news writing and producing. He was also successful as a writer and producer for iHeartMedia's "The Music Row Show," and most recently made his mark in network television as a writer and producer for "Rural Evening News" on the RFD TV Network, where he also won several cable news network awards.

It was Mr. Johnson's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the humane association or animal rescue organization of your choice.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

