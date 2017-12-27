logo

Obituary

Paulette Elliott Bowling

Staff Reports • Today at 2:50 PM

Graveside services for Mrs. Bowling will be conducted Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Todd Elliott officiating. Active pallbearers will be Shane Craig, Windford Bowling III, Wyatt Bowling, Wayne Ralph, Brad Hartman and Jon Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Wilson Emergency Management Agency. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Bowling, age 71, of Lebanon, died Dec. 26, 2017.

Mrs. Bowling was preceded in death by her father and her mother, Alice Davis Elliott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Windford L. “PeeWee” Bowling, Sr., and her sister, Patricia Tillery.

She is survived by her son, W. Lee (Mia) Bowling Jr.; daughter, Wendy Brady; and grandchildren, Lauren Bowling, Windford Bowling III and Wyatt Bowling.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.