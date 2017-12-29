Jerry B. Brown

Mr. Brown, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Brown; brothers, John, James and Will D. Brown; and sisters, Ruth Brown and Myrtle Rake.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, 11 months and seven days, Yvonne Brown; sisters-in-law, Ellen Powers, Chlorene Brown, Florene Armistead, Norene Speck, Eleanor Brown, Catherine Brown; and 38 special nieces and nephews.

Mr. Brown was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and enjoyed a long career as a self-employed painter. He also enjoyed spending time at the Farmer's Market selling jam, jelly and vegetables.

Pallbearers will be Larry Walker, Charlie Teasley, Cancel Carey, John B. Bryan, Andy Robinson, David Tomlinson and Houston Cohea.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

