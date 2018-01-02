Elsie Helen Totté

Elsie Totté passed away Dec. 31, 2017 at age 92 in Lebanon.

Mrs. Totté was born in Berkeley, California and was proud to have worked in the IBM Department at University of California at Berkeley. She loved sailing and travelling with family.

Mrs. Totte’ is survived by her children, Jeanette (Gerry) Levine, Mark (Kayla) Totté; grandchildren, Danielle Levine, Charles Totté; and nieces, Christy Cohen, Barbara Rea and Debra Fau.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Totté.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.

