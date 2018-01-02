James Kenneth Pardue

Mr. Pardue, age 54, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ann "Toots" Perdue.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth (Virginia) Perdue; daughter, Tandi (Vince Jr.) Stafford; son, Zack (Staci) Pardue; stepdaughter, Heather (Earl) McDade; grandchildren, Carter and Bryce Stafford, Michael Harden; fiancé, Diane Steelman; brother, Dewey (Marcia) Perdue; sister, Becky (Kenny Norman) Parman; stepbrother, Tracy (Susie) George; stepsisters, Tonya (Greg) Rushing, Amy (Dean) Owens, Lori (Robert) Dungan; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Pardue worked in construction.

Pallbearers will be Alan Norman, Greg Rushing, Tracy George, Daniel Beaty, Gary Patterson and Bud Mabry. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Carter and Bryce Stafford and Michael Harden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made for funeral services to Partlow Funeral Chapel.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

