Obituary

Madlyn Carol Gavaldon

Staff Reports • Today at 12:28 PM

Funeral services for Ms. Gavaldon will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Melton Tribble officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Pallbearers will be Joshua and Tristan McCormick, Ricky, Robert, Jerry and Charles Taylor and Carey Hudson. Interment will follow the services in Hunter Memorial Park.

Ms. Gavaldon, age 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Born Sept. 1, 1959 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her father, William Vaughn Pruitt.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Joshua) McCormick, of Defeated, Diana Harper, of Knoxville; grandchildren, Tristan and Haily McCormick, Carly and Chloe Ward, Claire Harper; mother, Ona Lee Tomlinson, of Lebanon; sisters, Becky Tomlinson, of Carthage, Cindy Hudson, Beth Cox and Lisa Taylor, all of Lebanon; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

