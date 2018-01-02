Madlyn Carol Gavaldon

Ms. Gavaldon, age 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Born Sept. 1, 1959 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her father, William Vaughn Pruitt.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Joshua) McCormick, of Defeated, Diana Harper, of Knoxville; grandchildren, Tristan and Haily McCormick, Carly and Chloe Ward, Claire Harper; mother, Ona Lee Tomlinson, of Lebanon; sisters, Becky Tomlinson, of Carthage, Cindy Hudson, Beth Cox and Lisa Taylor, all of Lebanon; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

