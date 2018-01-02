Nathan Dean Evans

Nathan Evans passed away Dec. 29, 2017 at age 57.

Pallbearers will be Mark Sklar, Mike Sklar, Robert Heng, Christopher Smokowski, Matthew Evans and Drake Ricard.

Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Kathy Organ; son, Matthew Evans; mother, Bessie Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Evans; and brothers, Michael and Donald.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

