Phillip Wesley Balding

Mr. Balding was born Feb. 25, 1929 and called home to be with his King on Dec. 31, 2017.

A perfect example of how a God given gift mixed with discipline, determination and the absolute Holy Ghost can set into motion life changing and earth-shaking events that give glory to the only worthy one, Jesus Christ. Let this man, this real man, this honorable man, be a fine example of a full life well lived. Of sacrifice, repentance and the biggest heart most will ever encounter. Let's be grateful and thankful for the time we had him and all the wonderful things he brought into this world. Today, we gather to enjoy each other as one family in Christ and celebrate a life that was unmatched in worth.

Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanetta Balding, in 2004 and is survived by his children, Cathy, Carol, Tony and Bruce; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

“Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created,” Revelation 4:11.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements.

