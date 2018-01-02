Richard ‘Dickey’ Puryear Barry

Dickey Barry, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 1, 2018 at age 69.

Mr. Barry served in the United States Army and later worked as a framer in construction. He was a good father, honored soldier and loving brother.

He is survived by his children, Joel B. (Tara) Barry, Kelly (Richard) Clemmons; grandchildren, Devin Tyler Barry, Savannah Jean Barry, Shaun Joseph Barry, Hayleigh Joy Barry, Sophie Jenise Barry, Josie Dawn Barry, Paige Lening, Nikki (Jacob) Gray, Austin Clemmons; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings Haywood (Jean) Barry, Jim (Josephine) Barry, Sam (Jackie) Barry, Leslie (Ruth) Wynne, Bob Killway and Maude (Barry) Killway.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Haywood St. Clair and Quida Juanita Barry; and siblings, Mary Barry, John Barry, Lois Wynne and Charles.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

