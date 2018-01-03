Richard Allen Bell

Mr. Bell, 85, of Gladeville, passed away Dec. 31, 2017.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anita Harris Bell; son, Rick Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Nannie Jarman Bell; and brother, Raymond Bell.

Richard was a 1952 graduate of Peabody Demonstration School in Nashville. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Textron Aerostructures in 1992. After retirement, Richard and Anita spent five years as hosts at Opryland USA. He was a longtime member of Gladeville United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gladeville United Methodist Church.

