Sarah Margaret Keeley

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford Crutchfield and Callie Crutchfield Word.

Survivors include her husband, Hubert H. Keeley; sons, Jason M. and Prentice S. Keeley; grandchildren, Ja’Kayla, E’Oshiana, JaQuarion, Somarion Keeley; brothers, James (Betty) Crutchfield, Robert Louis (Mamie) Crutchfield, Ralph (Barbara) Crutchfield; sisters, Mary Ann Bradley, Shirley Price, Joan Davis, Margaret Ann Ashworth, Rochelle Hall; special sister, Callie Inez Whitefield; and close friend, Tricia Seay.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

