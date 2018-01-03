Simon Casper ‘Sammy’ Holmes Jr.

Sammy Holmes, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 2, 2018 at age 62.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Brooks, Jason Harp, Phillip Holmes, Shannon Harp, Dewayne Bain, Wayne Woodard, Randy Whited and Wally Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Young and Bobby Rader.

Special thanks goes to Dr. Steven Cooper, nurse Melinda Taylor and the nurses, staff and patients of NHC Smithville.

Sammy is preceded in death by his parents, Simon Casper Sr. and Georgie Dixon Holmes; sisters, Sadie Irene Holmes, Mamie Marie McMahon; brothers, Herbert Juvy Holmes, James Darrell Holmes, Mack Howard Holmes; sister-in-law, Jean Holmes; and brothers-in-law, Eugene Whited and Nathan McClure.

He is survived by his sisters, Ruth McClure, Betty Whited, Sue (Finis) Baines, Estelle (Jimmy D.) Harp, Nancy (Robbie) Harp, Mary (Albert) Colwell, Judy (Jimmy) Lynch, Nora (Jeff) Parker, Linda (Norman) Webb; brother, Herman Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

