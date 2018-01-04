Glenda Ligon Miller

Mrs. Miller, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Quality Care in Lebanon.

Born Oct. 9, 1940 in Wilson County to the late Mack Ligon Sr. and Fannie Davis Ligon, she was one of seven children born to this union. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Miller; brothers, Mack Ligon Jr., Huffman Ligon, Wendell Ligon; and sister, Dolores Spickard.

Mrs. Miller was retired from LoJac, where she worked as a bookkeeper and payroll clerk. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Johnny) Davenport, Melanie (Johnny) Rader; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) VanHook, Julie (Dusty) Jones, Jeffrey (Meredith) Davenport, Jerry Taylor, Meriam (Kevin) Whited, Joel (Tracey) Taylor, Melissa Taylor Uphof; great-grandchildren, Caden and Lila Jones, Levi and Turner Davenport, Wyatt and Wade VanHook, Avery Taylor, Houston and Eli Whited; brother, Bennie (Ernestine) Ligon; sister, Wilma (Roger) Lancina; and sisters-in-law, Betty Grace Ligon and Beverly Goad Ligon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Taylor, Joel Taylor, Kevin Whited, Michael VanHook, Dusty Jones and Jeffrey Davenport.

Special thanks goes to those caregivers who have given so much time caring for Mrs. Glenda. Your kindness and love are greatly appreciated.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.