George Pallas

Mr. Pallas, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 in the White House Health Care & Rehabilitation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Pallas; wife, Hilda Pallas; and sisters, Betty and Wilma Jane.

He is survived by his son, George (Sharon) Pallas; daughter, Lea Pallas; grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Purje, Kate (Grant) Hillman, Kirsten (Matt) Ingram, Ryan Easterly, Jennifer (Brandon) Styll, Rachel (Curtis) Moran; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Purje, Eleanor Purje, Austin Wilcox, Camille Ingram, Eric Ingram, William Styll, Matthew Styll; and special friends, Mark Williams and Daryl Crape.

A special thank you goes to the staff of White House Health Care & Rehabilitation.

Mr. Pallas was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a 1951 graduate of the University of Alabama and a metallurgical engineer. He attended Westland United Methodist Church.

