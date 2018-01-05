William Grooms

Mr. Grooms, age 74, passed away Jan. 2, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by his sister, Peggy Weir; brother, Larry E. Grooms; ex-brother-in-law, Fred Lee; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.

