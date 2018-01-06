Virginia Winfree Harlin

Mrs. Harlin, age 70, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 5, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was born Nov. 29, 1947 in Smith County. She was an educational assistant at Carroll Oakland Elementary School for 21 years and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Odell Winfree; and sister-in-law, Becky Winfree.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Harlin; three children, Amy (Bob) Halbert; Chris (Christina) Harlin; Brother Jason (Lora) Harlin; mother, Genna Ve Murphy; three brothers, Richard Winfree, Robert (Debra) Winfree, Kenneth Winfree; five grandchildren, Emily and Will Halbert, Morgan, Ryan and Kaylee Harlin; aunt, Martha Geldriech; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Nathan Kolbe Sunday school class at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Active pallbearers will be Will Halbert, Ryan Harlin, Eric Winfree, Blake Taylor, Brian Thompson, Bobby Cone and Matthew Holleman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at the Neuro ICU at Vanderbilt and the nurses and staff at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

