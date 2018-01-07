Homer Bain

Mr. Bain passed away Jan. 7, 2018 at Quality Healthcare in Lebanon. He was a native of Rutherford County and was living in Wilson County.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Bain and Tennie Johnson Bain; wife, Margie K. Vassar Bain; son, Jerry R. Bain; brothers, Henry B. Bain, Billy Bain; and sisters, Clara Reeves and Gertrude Perry.

He is survived by his son, Donald (Mary Ann) Bain; daughters, Polly (Raymond) Dodson, Linda (Ricky) Coleman; brothers, Tom Bain, James (Helen) Bain, Jimmy Fitzgerald; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and longtime friend and companion, Mary Alexander.

Please leave online condolences for the family at jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation at 820 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro is in charge of arrangements, 615-893-2422.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.