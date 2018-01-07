William David ‘Uncle Billy’ Woodson

Mr. Woodson, age 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 6, 2018.

Billy was a native of Nashville and the son of the late Carl and Ruby Binkley Woodson. He was a 1964 graduate of Donelson High School and employed as a printer for Rand McNally for 36 years. Billy was a member of the Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge No. 642 F&AM and Harvey Freeman Chapter No. 181 Order of the Eastern Star. For many years, he was very involved in the Mt. Juliet Little League and ran the Mt. Juliet Skate Club. Billy had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time in Florida and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. He also had a love-hate relationship with Titans football. Billy was a wonderful husband, daddy, PawPaw and a friend to many.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Woodson and Clyde Woodson.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kitty Woodson; son, Brandon (Ashley) Woodson; grandson, Liam Woodson; mother-in-law, Marie Dingle; sisters-in-law, Patsy (Gerry) Chessor, Barbara (Harry) Breece; and nieces and nephews, Kevin Woodson, Cary Woodson, Becca Robinson, Michael Breece, Matthew Chessor and Chelsea Pollard.

Active pallbearers will be Kevin Woodson, Cary Woodson, Michael Breece, Matthew Chessor, Ernest Watson and Mike Watson.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.