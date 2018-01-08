Doris Tomlinson Oliver

Mrs. Oliver, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 7, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late Eugene Tomlinson and Willie Mai Edwards Tomlinson. She worked for Precision Rubber for 41 years. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Willie Clay “Shorty” Oliver; two sons, Clayton E. Oliver, Eddie D. Oliver; sister, Lorie Blackburn; two brothers, Kenny Tomlinson, Ray Allen (Tommie Rae) Tomlinson; nieces and nephews, Kelsey and Katie Blackburn, Tim (Carolyn) Tomlinson, Keith (Kim) Tomlinson, Anita (Don) Cornwell, Tony (Janet) Tomlinson; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

