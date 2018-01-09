Odell Crook

Mr. Crook, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away at his home Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

He was born Dec. 6, 1928 in Wilson County to the late Doss and Agnes Boulton Crook. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Marlene Crook; and sister, Alberta Crook.

Mr. Crook was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Air Force. He retired after 31 years as a supervisor and safety director at Marquette Cement Co. in Nashville. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church and was a member of the Local VFW Post 5015.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mrs. Bonnie Hundley Crook; daughters, Doris (Tom) Gorman, Debbie (Danny) Hodge, Barbara (Bryan) Patterson, Cheri Michelle Crook; grandchildren, Lowell Gorman, Cynthia and Daniel Hodge, Amanda and Allison Crook, Adam and Dalton Patterson, Kierstin, Kylie and Kensey Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Tom Gorman, Danny Hodge, Bryan, Adam and Dalton Patterson, Lowell Gorman and Daniel Hodge.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

