Ron ‘Pops’ Nowling

Mr. Nowling, age 80, of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born Dec. 6, 1937 in Indianapolis, he was the son of the late Joseph Jennings Nowling Jr. and Ethel Irene Engle Nowling. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was also a Mason. He was the owner and operator of Auto Ranch and Family Campers for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail Blood Nowling; two children, Greg (Meleia) Nowling, Robyn (Ray) Hamill; four grandchildren, R. J. (Marissa) Nowling, Kayla (Seth) Cross, Evan Tubb, Alaya Nowling; great-grandchild, Millie Cross; and a sister, Marilyn (Gene) Lockhart.

Pallbearers will be Ray Hamill, Gene Lockhart, R. J. Nowling, Bill Moore, Jimmy Neal and Eugene Graves.

The family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church youth fund.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

