William Matthew Sloan

Mr. Sloan, age 50, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, John P. Sloan.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Sloan; son, Jake Sloan; brothers, John Mark (Millie) Sloan, and their children, Whitney, Madison and Cain, Mike (Debbie) Sloan, and their children, Callie and Case, Paul (Gia) Sloan, and son, Jordan; and lifelong friend and companion, Melanie McDearman Minter.

Matt Sloan will be remembered as a caring father and hardworking man who would do anything for his family whom he loved dearly. A friend to many in Lebanon and beyond, he touched the lives of those lucky enough to meet him with his signature charm and genuine thoughtfulness. An athlete all his life, he graduated Lebanon High School as a four-year letterman in football and three-year letterman in baseball. He was an avid golfer, sporting a 7 handicap and a multiple fantasy football champion in both of his leagues. It would be tough to find anyone who could match his competitive spirit and drive to be great in everything he did. His first career was as a Lebanon firefighter, where he would serve his community for 13 years before moving into a career in sales and finance that resulted in multiple salesman of the year honors. Truly, Matt lived with such determination and passion that he often succeeded in everything to which he set his mind. He will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Lebanon Blue Devil Football Foundation.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.