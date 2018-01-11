Gary Cecil ‘Cowboy’ Daugherty

Mr. Daugherty, age 63, of Lebanon, unexpectedly departed Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 for his rodeo in the sky.

He is survived by his parents, Cecil and Sharline Daugherty; sister, Gail King; brothers, David (Lynn) Daugherty, Jeff Daugherty; nieces, Brandy King, Kelly Steele, Katie (Grant) Denney; nephews, Heath Daugherty, Paul Baskin; and great-nieces, Madison King and Kaitlyn Steele.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.