Kenneth Paul Surratt

Ken Surratt passed away Jan. 11, 2018 at age 54.

Mr. Surratt was born in Fort Richardson, Alabama. He was a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division in the United States Army in Panama, Grenada, and the first Gulf War. In civilian life, he worked as a restaurant manager.

He is survived by his mother, Gayle Surratt; sisters, Tina (Billy) Hayes, Treasa Bane; uncle, John Broussard; niece, Samantha Bane; nephews, Paul Rhodes, Morgan (Nikki) Hayes, Justin (Cristol) Hayes; great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins, Kenny Broussard, Penny Pogue, Tammy (Scott) Hamlett, Sheree (Dale) Heflin, Chrystal Hernandez; and numerous other family members.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Surratt; uncle, James “Jimmy” Morris Forsyth; aunt, Sue Broussard; grandmother, Lura Bell Forsyth; and grandfather, William Morris Forsyth.

The family extends a special thank you to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

