Billy Nixon Willoughby

Mr. Willoughby, age 88, of Alexandria, passed away Thursday evening at his home.

Mr. Willoughby was born Oct. 11, 1929 in Ohio, the son of the late Lee and Ocia Jim Nixon Willoughby. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Corley Willoughby, on Feb. 14, 2015; daughter, Wendy Willoughby; and infant son, Billy Mitchell Willoughby.

Mr. Willoughby was retired from Avco as a material handler, and he was a farmer. He was a member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, and he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Willoughby is survived by his son, Mark (Marilyn) Willoughby, of Alexandria; daughter, Pat (J.C.) Allen, of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Dixon, of Smithville, Luke Willoughby, of Alexandria, Holly (Lucus) Bain, of Alexandria; three great-grandchildren, Katie Bain, Cole Bain, David Andrew Dixon; and step-granddaughter, Amanda Corley.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Mount Zion Cemetery Fund in memory of Mr. Willoughby.

Avant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

