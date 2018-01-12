Nancy Beth Macon

Mrs. Macon, age 97, of Lebanon, died Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center.

Born Jan. 17, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Lillard and Clayra Floyd Oakley and was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard "Dick" Macon in 1988; great-grandson, Carl Macon Eubank; and a sister, Helen Beard.

Most people of Wilson County remember Nancy as Dr. Turner's nurse at McFarland Hospital for 14 years. Earlier, she had received a high school diploma from Watertown High School and a nursing degree at the McFarland Hospital's School of Nursing. After Dr. Turner's move to Nashville, Nancy became a secretary and bookkeeper for the Wilson County Road Commission. She retired in 1985. Although, at the death of her husband, a commissioner for Wilson County, Nancy was selected to fill out the remainder of Mr. Macon's term in 1988. But her life of service did not stop. She moved from Commerce to Lebanon, where she joined, served and worked with ministry committees at College Hills Church of Christ as a devoted member. As her family grew with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved for them to come and "play" with her. She did find time to travel with her friends on bus trips. Nancy was full of wisdom and was a mentor to all her family. She was an example of Christian principles and love.

She is survived by her children, John Richard Macon Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Lebanon, Linda Beth Evins, of Lebanon, Melanee Sullins, and her husband, Dr. Jerry Sullins, of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Suzanne (Dewayne) Eubank, Leabeth (Steven) Pack, Richie (Gwynne) Macon, Linda Beth Evins, Jay Parkerson, Phil (Tracy) Parkerson, Dr. Shea (Andrea) Sullins, Stacey (Dr. Brad) Greives; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Bryan, of Maryland.

The family would like to applaud the caretakers at Quality Nursing Home, who wonderfully watched over Nancy in these last five years. Thank you to all the visitors who passed their time with her.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

